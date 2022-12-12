Otu a good product, like Garri he doesn’t need advertisment..Group

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Cross River state, Sen. Bassey Otu has assured the people that under his administration the state will be completely decoupled from the apron strings of FAAC and become completely independent.

Sen. Otu gave the assurance during the official unveiling of the Cruise Network a political support group of the APC in the state.

The former senator representing Southern Senatorial District of the state at the National Assembly said his vision to redeem and restore the Cross River was unwavering adding that only a progressive government can move the state forward.

Sen. Otu further stated that he was not into courts , but believes in wining fair and square in the fields and would never shortchange the will of the people.

His words :” The vision is o redeem and restore Cross River .Only a progressive government can move this state forward.

“We want to win in the field not in court, we are not into courts , we don’t want any short cuts , we want to win in the field and we will not shortchange the will of the people and on my own part I won’t let Cross Riverians down as I will give my all.

“In a very short time cross River will rise and fly like a dove .The incoming government won’t be about big names but by what you contributed in the field.It is Only hardwork that can produce result but we must apply excellence in all we do.

“Cross River will be taken to greater heights and we will build on the foundations that our digital governor , Prof Ben Ayade has laid .

“We will completely decouple the state from the apron strings of FAAC, not too long we will rejoice as people who are complete independent and can manage our affairs,” he said.

On his part , the BOT Chairman , Hon. Ken Anklah said he was excited , fulfilled stressing that the group was the ide and creation of young people who have not been long in politics.

“The group has carried out a lot of empowerment and sensitization from all the wards to various level . It is not a seasonal campaign group , we are always in the field , infact we started empowerment in the north and so on and we have been consistent from day one .

“Governor Ben Ayade’s philosophy is to empower young people , and he believes that you too in turn should do the little you can in your own corner to lift others.

“Our aim is to ensure that our people are deeply sensitized to support us in winning all elective positions from the presidency to the State House of Assembly positions , and we are working hard to achieve this

Also speaking , the Director General of the Cruise Network, Mr. Nji Nji said he was elated about the development adding that the guber candidate of the APC , Sen Bassey Otu is a man that believes that every Cross Riverian has the right to dignity and justice .

According to Nji Justice and dignity if human person by Otu centres on quality standard of living which he( Sen Otu) demonstrated as a Senator where he earned himself the name sweet Prince and became a house hold name .

“We know Sen Otu is a good product , he is doesn’t need much advertisment but all we are doing is to sensitize the people because he has wide acceptance across the state, he is a popular as “Garri” across the state and we know that with him Cross River state is in good hands ,” Nji stated.