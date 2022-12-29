.

By Fortune Eromosele

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has forbidden the Department of State Services, DSS, from arresting and detaining the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele on allegations bordering on terrorism financing and economic crimes.

The restraining order issued by Justice M.A. Hassan, the presiding judge, on Thursday, was also extended to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the CBN, who are listed as respondents.

The DSS had in an ex parte application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2255/2022, sought an order to arrest the CBN Governor over alleged acts of financing terrorism, fraudulent activities and economic crimes of national security.

But the Chief judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, in a ruling delivered on December 9, rejected the application on the grounds that the DSS failed to provide sufficient evidence to warrant the issuance of an arrest warrant against Emefiele.

Meanwhile, in the suit marked FCT/HC/CV/GAR/41/2022, filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership, Justice Hassan had on December 19, granted an ex parte application restraining the defendants from arresting and detaining the CBN governor

However, Justice Hassan in his ruling today, held that the DSS acted wrongfully and illegally against Emefiele in respect of the exercise of his statutory duty relating to the issuance of monetary policies and directives in the interest of national security and the economy.

Justice Hassan said the DSS cannot continue to harass or arrest Governor Emefiele over any trumped-up allegations unless by an order of a superior court.

The trial judge stated that the Applicant had shown sufficient locus standi to initiate this Suit in line with Fundamental Human Rights Rules.