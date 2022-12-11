Olumide Aderinokun

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Federal Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan has upheld the judgement affirming Chief Olumide Aderinokun as the senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun Central.

The Court of Appeal on Friday, dismissed an appeal filed by an aspirant, Dada Kolawole Oduntan, after a Federal High Court in Abeokuta ruled out the case for lacking jurisdiction because court processes were not followed.

Aderinokun was in May, declared winner in the PDP primary election that took place at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library with 217 votes while his closest rival got just two votes.

However, on October 6, Justice O.O Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court ruled that court processes were not duly followed by Oduntan and his legal team in the case with suit number FHC/AB/CS/86/2022.

The PDP, represented by Chukwudi Enebeli, Esq., are the first reposndent while the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, and Aderinokun, represented by Stanley Imhanruor, were second and third respondent, respectively.

He proceeded to file two ground notice of appeal dated October 12 with Appeal number CA/IB/443/2022 but the Appeal Court upheld the judgement of the Federal High Court on Friday.