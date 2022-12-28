By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

A controversial Anglican priest in Diocese of Nnewi, Anambra State, Rev. Lotanna Ogbuchukwu, who resigned from the Diocese of Nnewi Anglican Communion, barely three months ago following an alleged revelation he received on divine movement for sexual purity, has announced his decision to return to Anglican Communion and Diocese of Nnewi.

Ogbuchukwu said his action was informed by his misinterpretation of the revelations he received on a divine movement for sexual purity.

The young priest, a lawyer, who had on September 10, resigned from the Nnewi Anglican Communion, insisting that polygamy was not a sin, was recalled on December 24, 2022, following an unreserved apology he tendered via a public announcement.

He said: “The divine mandate was aimed at encouraging polygamy, with a vision to reducing the rate of sexual sins in society.”

However, in the apology letter entitled, ‘To all beloved in Christ and all it may concern: Rescinding from my pro polygamy movement’, the cleric promised to give full and undivided attention to all God had called him to do as a priest in obedience to the instituted authority of the Church.

The statement reads: “I wish to inform the general body of Christ and the general public that I have submitted a letter of apology to my Lord Bishop for resigning from being a member of the body of Clergy Association of Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion).

“What led to my action was my misinterpretation of the revelations I received on a divine movement for sexual purity. I have since pledged to give a full and undivided attention to all that God has called me to do as a priest in obedience to the instituted authority of the Church.

“I have understood that for any program(s) to achieve sexual purity, it must of necessity be that which should build the Church of Christ and should be accepted by her. And I cannot be numbered among those fighting the Church.”

“Hence; I, REV. OGBUCHUKWU MAKUO LOTANNA, hereby, withdraw my humble self from propagation of the polygamy movement and plead with everyone (especially the over 200 persons that indicated interest for us to kick-start a Church, which I personally, never did) to jettison all I have said so far on this movement As I have backed off and I am fully back to my church and I have promised not to speak or work against the sound and godly doctrines of my Church, Anglican Communion.

“I have also withdrawn and deleted all the videos and messages I have preached or posted on the subject from all my social media handles and have closed all the channels.

“There are other programs for sexual purity the church will appreciate and be at home with, which will also help to build the society at large. I will henceforth be preoccupied with such programs to showcase my genuine intentions.

“I thank those who have handled my case with love, prayers and maturity, and apologize to those who may have been disappointed in me, deceived or offended by my action.

“I remain your brother and it is my desire that we all continue in the path of holiness and remain rapturable in Christ.”