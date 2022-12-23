.

ACE comedian and all-round entertainer, Bright Akpocha, aka Basketmouth, yesterday, announced marriage break-up with his wife of 12 years, Elsie, with a viral statement that their privacy should be respected, suggesting that people should not dabble into their affairs.

The statement reads: “As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation. After much deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.

“As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need.

“We humbly ask that you respect our privacy, as we navigate through these times.”

Basketmouth’s drama is coming barely a week after Paul Okoye and wife, Anita, were officially pronounced divorced by a Nigerian court.

Social media parliament

While the Ace comedian may truly desire some quiet and privacy after the announcement, the social media community is in disagreement as they gave different interpretations and understanding of the breakup.

A Twitter user, Ben Davies wrote: “Why does beautiful couples easily divorce, the ugly ones don’t. The poor ones last in their marriage, the rich ones don’t. Marriage IT IS DONE #Basketmouth.”

Another twitter user, Anyanwu Charle, said: “The devil is really fighting so hard in the institution of marriage. What’s going on for goodness sake? Married couples in the house I urge you people to be prayerful, this is no longer funny o.”

Doris Kendric also wrote: “How can they give their children the love, support and care they need by going separate ways

How is it possible?”

Ene Ochayi stated: “Same question I kept asking. Those kids’ lives can never be the same again.”

Young Prof Nuggets submitted: “Our forefathers were wiser than we are, we know nothing about Marriage and how to keep it.”

On his part, Bankie wrote: “You believed that Basketmouth divorce statement? You might as well believe that I’m the richest person in the world.”

Oliva stated: “#basketmouth you will give your children love and support from where? When you two will live separately?”

Jay D quips said: “If only we could go back to the olden days where love wasn’t bought with money and gifts or just mere affections #divorce #PSquare.”