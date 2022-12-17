By Fred Iwenjora

Members of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry with headquarters in Onitsha Anambra state unleashed themselves to celebrate their leader Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere better known to many as Odumeje D Lion on his birthday.

The event also coincided with the thanksgiving Sunday of the church.

So it was double celebrations in one event.

FRED IWENJORA was there to give you blow by blow account of an event that is still talk of the town with guests from all parts of Nigeria present.

He also presents some of the things that make the Prophet thick.

The invitation to attend the Indabosky birthday and thanksgiving 2022 event came to me as a surprise.

Before then, I had been hearing of the highly controversial Indabosky Bahose on air including on radio, tv and social media.

He is a newsmaker anytime and day and made great news when he made allusions to the River Niger as well as other stories.

Of course his news of miracles continue to inundate our media space.

I would be telling a lie if I say I was not excited to be in his presence.

Please follow me:

As early as 10 am on that Sunday, the church auditorium situated on the famous Bida road of the Niger city of Onitsha was packed full with guests and church members.

The early birds to the full activities which lasted till 10 pm were Nollywood stars Steve Eboh (Ajebo), Rita Edochie, Ify . They were part of the inner caucus in the big plot to unleash a great show.

Ajebo started seeing to the lists of distinguished guests.

He also did the accreditation of the guests because as MC, it was his duty to know.

Before then actor and director Stan K was already seated.

Not too long after, Emeka Ani landed. They had traveled all the way from Enugu to grace the occasion.

It could be right to say that Nollywood stars were the real spice of the Indabosky event.

After all he is AGN patron having been inducted a few years ago and Nollywood may have seen the event as home coming and literally lit up the arena led by AGN President, Emeka Rollas MON.

Screen actor Kanayo O Kanayo was on hand. Dressed in a wine colored attire, KOK arrived with Emeka Rollas and Emeka Enyiocha.

Their entry caused a big stir in the big auditorium of the church. With the murmuring and hush hush in the background. I noted that the world finds it hard to forgive KOK on the roles he plays in Nollywood as a “ritualist”..hahaha.

Other Nollywood stars during the occasion were Jerry Amilo, Emma Ehumadu and a host of others who arrived the scene with wrestling champion Ultimate Commander.

A minute silence for TB Joshua

One striking thing happened at this event which showed the respect and relationship which Odumeje has for and with the Late Prophet at Synagogue church of all nations, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua.

During the celebration, Prophet Odumeje had ordered for a minute’s silence for Prophet Joshua, the man at the Synagogue.

Odumeje said Joshua was his main man, his ‘senior brother’.

Royal fathers

The event of Prophet Ohanemere’s 2022 birthday and thanksgiving brought together many cultures projected by royal fathers who are custodians of traditional authority in Igbo land.

Igwe of Orsu Ihite Ukwa, the traditional ruler of Odumeje’s home town was seated far too earlier into the commencement of the programme. He sat calmly from about 10 am until the event closed at about 10 pm.

Again, Igwe Elibe of Alor Anambra state came with a retinue of aides. One of these aides who was stuck on him had a wooden javelin which he struck on the ground as he entered the arena.

Also at the occasion was the flamboyant Ezeuzu of Ichida who came with a well rehearsed costume of leopards skins. He was accompanied by a midget who carried a big bell. The midget continued to ring the bell inside the church auditorium until his principal got his seat.

CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (CAN) ENDORSEMENT

Many groups and organisations presented awards to Prophet Odumeje on his birthday celebrations.

One of such groups were the members of Edo Christian journalists publishers of a Christian newspaper. They had traveled all the way from Benin to feature in the august event.

Another award which turned out to be the most celebrated award was the one given by Christian Association of Nigeria Anambra chapter.

CAN Chairman, Anambra chapter Venerable Joe Nweke dressed in a white cassock and his very eloquent secretary had sauntered into the arena without revealing what they had in stock until they both mounted the podium to present an award to Prophet Odumeje after eulogising him.

Many members of the audience were moved to tears when the CAN chairman told all how the respected Christian group had set up a special and independent panel of investigation to scrutinise, assess and check if Odumeje was real.

Ven Nweke said CAN investigation proved only one thing: that Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere is a true man of God. In his words, Prophet Odumeje is Christian Ecumenical Commander because his church attracts all people no matter their denomination. According to CAN, anyone who preaches unity of Christendom is an ecumenist. This presentation seems to change all narratives on the character of the man of God.

Grand entry of the Prophet

An unforgettable part of the hugely attended event was the grand entry of Prophet Odumeje into his church on that day.

Clad in a white frock and a white shoe to match, D Lion as he is fondly called stepped into the church after much protocol at the gate.

It was indeed a spectacle.

An arch was formed by many uniformed groups of the church including the Intervention youths.

When he stepped out from his car with his wife and children, the hall went wild. He had one of his children in his arms when the choir belched into one of the church’s special hymns.

It was a big frenzy till he sat on his chair with his wife by his side .When he took the mic to speak, it was a thunderous “there’s only one name, there’s only one power…his name is Jesus Christ which melted the audience.

He jumped into his usual energetic performance which includes his singing.

Philanthropy ranks high

Any first time visitors to the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry will immediately note that the prophet is highly philanthropic in nature.

On this day of thanksgiving, several bags of rice as well as cartons of noodles were heaped around the alter and later shared to widows and other less privileged people.

Scholarship for an 11 yr old

At the event, a boy of about 11 years kept jumping unto the stage to grab the mic.

Yet the MC continued to repel him until the audience yelled that he be given a chance. He surprised the audience when he successfully mimicked the Prophet from head to toe to his utter amazement.

This boy gave an extraordinary performance enough to enjoy a standing ovation. The highly impressed Prophet commended the boy by patting him on the back and spontaneously announcing a scholarship to any academic length he wished to attain and any where in the world. The Prophet did not mince words when he ordered that his school be first changed to a more befitting one.

Politicians had a field day:, Obiano, Umeh and Ikpeazu got blessings

The Odumeje birthday event also presented a golden opportunity for top political brass of Anambra state to showcase themselves.

First to arrive was Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of Willie Obiano, former governor of Anambra state.

Mrs Obiano is APGA contestant for Anambra north in the race to the Senate .

Also on hand was former APGA national Chairman, Chief Victor Umeh and his wife. Umeh now of the Labour Party is doing battle to dislodge Uche Ekwunife from the senate seat of Anambra central.

Also not forgotten at the occasion was the entry of Hon Linda Chuba Ikpeazu into the fully packed auditorium. Screams of Madam Projects rent the air.

One remarkable thing about the presence of Obiano, Umeh and Ikpeazu was that they could not spare the time to campaign for their election.

Obiano better known as osodieme spoke first.

She took the mic and told the audience how she left all her appointments to be at the occasion.

She also reminded the people of how her hubby created jobs in Anambra state during his reign and how she will do well at the Senate when elected to represent Anambra north.

On his own part. Chief victor Umeh who landed with his men all carrying Labour Party flags, he called Odumeje a wonderful son of Igbo land. He did not end there. He pleaded with all to be OBIdient and Yusful. The former APGA national Chairman is seeking to return to the Senate to represent Anambra central.

On the part of former beauty queen Hon Linda Chuba Ikpeazu who seeks to return to the house of reps, her message was clear.: Reelect me. She went round the church auditorium and shook hands with almost all the guests. However during her speech, guests realised that speaking Igbo for her was a tough job.

Dance, drama. Poetry,

Gospel music festival..

The gathering to mark the birthday and thanksgiving ceremony of Odumeje revealed one thing and that is that the Prophet is a lover of the arts who would do everything to encourage and promote it.

Aside from the church choir which rendered best hymns, a brass band and cross cultural choir also came from Uyo for a special rendition

But that’s not all as a mini gospel music festival followed with a long list of popular artistes including Dan Ike, Oge Nweke, Amara O, Osita Molokwu with respected Abiriba born gospel singer Dr Felix Ndukwe capping it all up.

Zubby Michael conspicuously absent

Many guests of the Indabosky birthday expected to see star actor Zubby Michaels who seems well known to all as an Indabosky Apostle. But he was not around. A casual query gathered that he was on location.

Fanny Amun’s emotional one minute talk

Former coach of the Golden Eaglets and world cup winning soccer coach Fanny Amun was at the thanksgiving.

Amun’s speech recalled how a young man in his teens was a regular visitor to the Eaglets camp at Rojenny Tourist Village Oba when he was coach. Amun said Odumeje the prophet was already a praying warrior and came to pray for the Eaglets …and they won the world trophy .

Odumeje look alike

During the accreditation of men and women of God for the programme, a young man who described himself as Prophet Philip C Onyokometer D Lion had entered the auditorium and caused a stir. Many visitors mistook him for the prophet until he said he was not.

He told me that many people always accost him in his Port Harcourt base calling him indaboski D Prophet.

According to him “when people meet me saying I am the prophet, I quickly tell them I am not fit to unbuckle his sandals

Conclusion

In summary, this close shave with indaboski has exposed me to the many sides of Odumeje D Lion.

It revealed to me the real personality of the man of God.

Aside from being very energetic and untiring, jumping and prancing nonstop “as if a transformer has been installed inside him by God” as KOK describes him, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere is a lover of God and humanity whose philanthropic nature is awesome.

His church attracts both the high and mighty, the lowly and the meek without discrimination and giving support to less privileged members of the society is in his DNA.

He is also very hyperactive, brave and fearless and started his ministry in 1996.

Controversies apart, Odumeje is genuine