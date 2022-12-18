.

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged churches across the country to unite instead of engaging in unhealthy rivalry and competition that wouldn’t matter in the end.

The Coordinator, CAN , Akampka LGA Chapter, Cross River State, Bishop (Dr) Martin Aquah, made the appeal during the 2022 Christmas Festival of Carols, 9 Lessons and Awards at St John’s The Baptist Catholic Church, Akampka.

Aquah said there was no need for unhealthy competition by churches, adding that there was need for them to unite in moving the country and the faith forward.

He cautioned church leaders to desist from unorthodox practices that could bring disrepute to the body of Christ and stressed that there was no need to use tricks to get money from their congregation as God answers prayers and is ever faithful.

His words: “As Christians we must see ourselves as one and recognize that we have a singleness of purpose , we are not competing because in heaven there won’t be mortal body , we are not going to occupy space either.

“Churches should stop competing with themselves, nobody will be awarded for running the biggest church neither will anybody be punished for running a small church”.

He lauded the CEO of Faith Plant Global, Engr Micheal Asuquo, for his contribution to the church in Cross River State and Nigeria at large.

On his part, Asuquo who was guest speaker at the occasion commended CAN for the award bestowed on him.

While calling on CAN and Christians to pray for Nigeria especially as we are drawing nearer into the 2023 elections, he said :” I want Nigerians to pray that God will restore the peace and lost glory of the country and Cross River State in particular.

“The election next year is not a do-or-die affair, we must pray for peace in our country because without peace, there won’t be any election.”