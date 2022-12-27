John Alechenu

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, has hailed the consistency of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Mathew Kukah, in always telling truth to power at great personal risk.

Spokesperson for the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the disclosure while responding to the Bishop’s Christmas Day message, in a telephone interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, yesterday.

Ologbondiyan explained that while apologists of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu would want Nigerians to focus on outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari and over look their complicity his administration’s monumental failures, Kukah’s message was a verdict on the woeful performance of the APC over the last close to eight years.

He said: “Tinubu and his allies want to make Buhari the fall guy of the tragic rule of the dysfunctional APC regime which has left Nigeria and Nigerians in the worst kind of misery ever experienced.

“The fact remains that the policies and programmes which Buhari implemented belong to the APC.

“Just like Tinubu is going about celebrating the work of his successors, whom he helped to power, he cannot dissociate himself and the experimental contraption called the APC from Buhari’s actions.

“The fact that he and his party are ashamed to use whatever this regime claims to have achieved to campaign, is a testimony to the fact that they failed Nigerians in every material sense.

“Bishop Kukah’s message is a validation of what most right thinkingNigerians know for a fact that the APC has failed.

“What remains is for us as a nation not to repeat the mistakes we made in 2015 and 2019 to vote in another APC regime. We insist that if in the unlikely event that Tinubu gets the opportunity, the current suffering of Nigerians will be child’s play.

“The last eight years has shown that the APC has nothing to offer Nigerians but misery, unrestrained corruption, nepotism, insecurity and shameless propaganda in an attempt to cover up.

“If Tinubu had something to offer, he would have shared it with Buhari for him to succeed except if he is telling Nigerians that he deliberately set up Buhari, whom he literarily brought to power to fail, so that he would reference the failure to seek political power for himself.

“Nigerians know that life was better under the PDP. For us to rebuild our nation, therefore, we must as a matter of patriotic duty bring back the good times by voting for the Atiku-Okowa ticket and return the PDP to power come 2023.

“We cannot afford to bring in another person for experimental purposes, you can’t bring in a person and a party we know cannot have 10 percent in the parliament, it would be a disaster.

“We can’t survive another four years under the APC because returning the APC to power will be reinforcing failure, our nation deserves better and the PDP is the party that is most prepared to undertake this task. “

Recall that Kukah’s In his Christmas message, said Buhari would be leaving office in good health, noting, however, that Nigerian were in pain on account of his failure to fulfil his promises to fix the country.

Kukha, who had called Buhari out several times on his policies and inability to tackle corruption, cited nepotism as a major factor that characterized his administration.

The Bishop, however, praised the President’s administration for taking steps to improve basic infrastructure, especially roads.