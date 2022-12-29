By Esther Onyegbula

Some Christians residing in Badagry and some parts of the country gathered in Badagry to celebrate the 180 years of Christmas with a series of interesting activities.

The four-day activities started on Dec. 25, and came to an end on Dec. 28 with live performances from different gospel singers brought in from Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

Mr Solomon Bonu, the organiser of the event tagged ” Christmas in Badagry Since 1842″ said he find it ridiculous that a Christian in Nigeria did not know that Christmas was first observed in Badagry.

According to Bonu who is the immediate past Special Adviser to Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, the programme was initiated to bring Christians from different parts of the country to celebrate 180 years of Christmas.

“Here in Badagry, we have a place called Agia Tree, that is where Christianity was first preached in Nigeria and celebration of Christmas followed.

“We just thought of it that there is a need to gather people together to celebrate Christmas in Badagry with lots of interesting events lined up for their enjoyment.

“We started the programme on Dec.24 with Christmas Parade with many people with Christmas clothes, singing and dancing to announce the beginning of the event.

“The second day was an Old School Night, where Christians dressed in old School attires and gathered at Atah junction, a popular roundabout in Badagry to enjoy themselves.

“On the third day, different Christian families gathered at Badagry Theatre to enjoy a movie about Badagry, the coastal town.

“Today, we have brought notable gospel singers both local and international for the enjoyment of Christmas.

“We have Deborah Osaba, Bisi Emmanuel, Saint Banky from Nigeria and Johnny Sourou from the Republic of Benin and a host of others for their enjoyment,” he said

Bonu said that in continuation of the programme they would trace the origin of missionaries that came to preach Christianity in Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

“The event will continue next year, we are going to the United Kingdom to trace the origin of the missionaries that came to Badagry.

“We will locate their descendants and bring them to Badagry to celebrate Christmas with us, they brought us.

“If you are a Christian, why go to Jerusalem to waste your money instead of visiting Badagry,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Bisi Onala, one of the coordinators of the event said they had longed to be prepared for the event.

“Christmas was celebrated in Badagry 180 years ago and we want the world to know that Christianity came to Nigeria through Badagry.

“Badagry is a symbol of unity and we want to spread the love to the world,” she said.

Mr Gabriel Emmanuel, one of the gospel singers described Badagry people as lovely, and lively.

Emmanuel said he was happy to be part of 180 years of Christmas celebration in Badagry.

Mr Jonny Sourou, a gospel singer from the Republic of Benin said he was happy to participate in the event and urged the organiser to continue it in 2023.

Mrs Debby Gandonu, a musician said it was a great experience.

According to her, celebrating 180 years of Christmas here in Badagry is wonderful and I enjoyed myself.

She urged Christians to emulate Jesus Christ because His birth brought peace and salvation to the world.

Mrs Cecilia Idowu, a resident of Badagry, commended the organisers for putting up such a wonderful programme for Christmas celebration in Badagry.