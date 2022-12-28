Chelsea are ready to trigger the £105million release clause of Benfica star Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez was named the Young Player of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after impressive performances for the Argentine team.

The 21-year-old’s stock has continued to rise since the World Cup ended with a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing the midfielder,

According to the Evening Standard, the Blues are prepared to trigger the £105 clause as they try to see off competition from Liverpool and Newcastle, the latter reportedly having a bid rejected already.

Fernandez arrived back to Benfica’s training ground yesterday and proceeded to having talks with club president Rui Costa about potential plans to stay.

Costa, according to outlet Record, is confident that the promise of winning their domestic league and a challenge for the Champions League trophy will be enough to convince the star.