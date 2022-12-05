A trading firm on Commodities, Currencies and indices, CCI Traders have begun trading in real gold as a means of investment and wealth creation.

This development was made known by Uche Paragon, Head of trading at CCI Traders recently in Lagos.

He said: “You can now trade real gold bars, have them delivered to you, or store them in a bank vault. Gold can be used to preserve wealth, hedge against inflation. Organizations and individuals can have as much gold as possible.”

Less than a year after ending retail trading, CCI Traders commenced real gold trading on an institutional level. The new features are not traded on leverage or margin but on a spot basis through an organised and regulated exchange.

Traders can now trade real gold bars for as little as 1 gramme and have up to 50 grammes delivered to them, according to an official post on their Twitter and Instagram accounts. All executions are done through an organised and regulated exchange, therefore, all transactions are very safe and secure.

Other instruments, such as those for agro commodities, precious metals, oil, and gas, are also available.

According to records so far, CCI Traders is the first online trading firm to trade through an organised exchange.

