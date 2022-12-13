By Chioma Obinna

Cancer treatment in Nigeria and West Africa yesterday received a boost as Me Cure Healthcare Limited launched the first-ever cyclotron and PET-CT scan in West Africa, making it easier to access in the region.

Cyclotron is a device that produces PET-CT tracers and other radiopharmaceutical reagents that are used to detect the physiological activities of cancer cells in the body.

This is different from the conventional CT scan which only detects anatomical structures with less accuracy.

The uncommon medical device cited on the 6- floor of Me Cure Cancer Centre in Nigeria is expected to be the first and most comprehensive world-class cancer centre in West Africa.

According to the Mecure management, the arrival of the cyclotron will reverse medical tourism and reduce the stress and cost of cancer care in Nigeria.

Hence, it is good news for the entire Oncology patients, in Nigeria and West Africa.

The services are expected to be provided by certified and experienced professionals and managed by Dr Adeoluwa Adeniji, who is the Chief Medical Director and Consultant Radiation/Clinical Oncologist and Mr. Daniel Kassegbama, who is the Chief Operating Officer with many years of experience in management processes.

Unveiling the cyclotron and PET-CT, the Acting Director of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Dr Monica Eimunjeze after a progressive tour of the facility, commended the management of Mecure for setting up such a facility.

She explained that oncology is a non-communicable disease and has been declared to be of epidemic proportion within the country right now; adding that a facility like this was definitely needed and has a place within the healthcare system.

“Established in Nigeria, it will reduce medical tourism and also become affordable and accessible to all Nigerians that need oncology care,” she stated.

At the event well attended were representatives of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PCN, Director of Pharmaceutical Services, Pharmanews, PMGMAN, NAIP, Union Bank, Fidelity Bank, Bank of Industry (BOI), and CORDROS among others.