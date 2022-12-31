By Ayo Onikoyi

It was a joyful moment for Nigerian model, Precious Okoye as she emerged winner of the Miss Africa Calabar pageant. The dark-skinned model could not contain her joy on Tuesday when she was announced winner and crowned by the judges.

According to her, emerging Miss Africa 2022 will give “me the opportunity to advocate for quality education through skill acquisition for the youths. I want to use my incentive to select 200 farmers that will be benefiting from my fertilizer initiative as this will support local farmers in Africa and enhance productivity.”

She said further that her role will “help create effective job opportunities which will help fight hunger and poverty not just in my country, Nigeria but in Africa at large. My dream is to volunteer as a Nigerian representative at the United Nations (UN) which will give me a platform to be of service to mankind,” she added.

According to her, winning the crown feels like a dream and she would always cherish the moment. “I feel overwhelmed being crowned Miss Africa as this has always been what I wanted for my modeling career. The platform will enable me to tell my story, empower young people and fly my country’s flag with so much pride and I can’t wait to put in all my best to make you all proud”, she added.

She stated further that being passionate about her modeling life and other humanitarian services she is involved in helped her to keep learning something new about life and survival daily, adding that “I am self driven, with interpersonal communication skills, which makes it easy to relate with people. I possess the zeal and eagerness to learn new things which has aided my abilities to learn fast and efficiently.”