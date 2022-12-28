Peter Okoye and Peter Obi

Peter Okoye of the PSquare said that some ‘cabals’ want the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi to quit from the 2023 general elections.

Okoye stated this in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He said that the 2023 presidential election is no longer about Obi but about the millions of frustrated Nigerians, especially youths who wants to take their anger to the ballot box.

“The Power behind @PeterObi is the pains of millions of Nigerians who deserve a better life but were failed by the corrupt Politicians! This is no longer about @PeterObi. This is about the millions of Frustrated Nigerians/Youths who wants to take their anger to the BALLOT BOX. Why are they not advising Kwankwaso, Sowore, or any other politician to withdraw from the race? Why @PeterObi ? They know he is a threat🤣😂🤣😂 Dear frustrated Nigerians, take your anger to the BALLOT BOX come February 2023 and Vote for @NgLabour @PeterObi it’s Nigerians turn!✊🏾— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) December 27, 2022

Okoye urged “frustrated Nigerians” to take their anger to the ballot box during the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

