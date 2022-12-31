By Biodun Busari

Arsenal have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table after beating Brighton and Hove Albion 4-2 at Falmer Stadium on Saturday.

England’s sensation, Bukayo Saka got the opener for the Gunners in two minutes of the game.

Mikel Arteta’s side were ruthless dominating every part of the game which gave Martin Odegaard and Edward Nketiah to score at 39 minutes and 47 minutes respectively.

The hosts got a consolation goal as Kaoru Mitoma scored in 65 minutes but Gabriel Martinelli netted for Arsenal again in 71 minutes.

Evan Ferguson scored in 77 minutes and all efforts to come back proved futile in an exhilarating game.

Arsenal with 43 points are leading Manchester City with seven points on the log.

The defending champions are second with 36 after being held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at the Etihad earlier today.