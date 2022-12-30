President Muhammadu Buhari

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the reappointment of Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila as Director General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission.

Gbajabiamila’s reappointment which took effect from November 21, 2022 is for a final term of four years.

Director, Information, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF, Willie Bassey disclosed this in a statement Friday night in Abuja.

Also, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye was reappointed for a final term of five years as Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC. Her reappointment took effect from December 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC, Dauda Ali Biu has now been made the substantive Corp Marshal/ Chief Executive Officer of the agency for an initial term of four years with effect from December 23, 2022

Also appointed or reappointed are executive directors for the river basin authorities.

Those appointed include Engr. Bello Sani Gwarzo, Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority; Engr. Olatunji Babalola and Engr. Adewale Adeoye for

Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority; Bashir Bala Zango,

Sokoto Rima Basin Development Authority; and, Mrs Ononuju Mary Nwabunor for the Benin Owena River Basin Development Authority.

“The President congratulates all the appointees and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their duties”, the statement added.