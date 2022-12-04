Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said President Muhammadu Buhari has not done well in many areas of his administration but deserves commendation for releasing arrears of 13% derivation revenue to oil-producing Niger Delta states.

Wike who expressed the feeling on Saturday night during Rivers State Honours Awards to “lovers of the state” at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Port Harcourt, wondered why fellow Niger Delta governors remain angry over his disclosure of the release of the funds by the president.

He said, “Because I say Buhari thank you, I am having problems today. That is the country we are in. I am not a fan of Buhari, but when a man has done well, say he has done well in this area. If he has not done well you say so.

“I have no apologies to anybody. If Buhari did not release the money from 1999 which my party did not even release, I wouldn’t have been doing what I am doing. I say it and I don’t give a damn about anybody. I don’t care.

“I got the money, I am not a fan of Buhari. He has not done well in many areas, but in this one he has done well. My party members may not be happy. But they should not be angry, because this one, he did well. He gave me money and I used the money to do something for people in Rivers State.

“This money was there. Nobody paid us. I hear somebody saying that his three-kilometre road would do my 15 flyovers. No problem. Do the three kilometers first. Tell Nigerians you are doing three kilometers.”

To the state honours awardees including the G-5 governors, Wike said, “I want to say to all of you Ortom, Seyi, Ugwuanyi, Ikpeazu, in terms of principle, these young men are the people you can trust any day any time.”

To other recipients, Wike told Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintri, “You are not with us, you are with your uncle. Fintiri is our friend. It doesn’t matter the differences. He wants his brother to win election. But we still keep our relationship.”

“Bala Mohammed (Bauchi state governor) is a G-1, on his own, one-man riot squad. But you can trust him. He can tell you, I won’t do this.

“I fought Dave Umahi (Ebonyi governor) to the last. He never slept. But I don’t know how God is trying to help him.

“I was the one who fought Adams Oshiomhole (former All Progressives Congress national chairman) Sorry that I fought you. Until you get information you have never had before, Oshio Baba sorry. But I did it for the interest of my party.”

As much as 17 recipients were conferred with the highest Rivers honour of Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS), including the G-5, governors Umahi, Fintri, Mohammed and Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

Former governors Jonah Jang of Plateau, Donald Duke of Cross River, Ayo Fayose (Ekiti), Ibrahim Idris (Kogi) Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Theodore Orji (Abia), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe), Adams Oshiomhole (Edo) and chieftain of the PDP, Lagosian Olabode George also got the GSSRS.

The second highest honour were bestowed on 110 persons including the chief host, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, Oyo State First Lady and Rivers born Tamunominini Makinde, former Cross River First Lady, Onari Donald-Duke, also Rivers born, Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi.

At least 33 persons received the governor’s Medal of Service (GMS) including Stanley Eguma, Coach of Rivers United, and other coaches like Fatai Osho, Ndubisi Nduk, Joseph Buma, and Okey Inwenya among others.