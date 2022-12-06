President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned five legacy school projects at St. George’s College, Obinomba in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

Buhari, represented at the commissioning by the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, reassured of his administration’s commitment to the provision of quality education to Nigerians.

The five projects commissioned are; E-Library & Administrative block, 100 capacity hostel for boys, 100 capacity hostel for girls, one storey building classroom block and reconstruction of school refectory.

This is even as Omo-Agege awarded Miss Christabel Onomoin, a junior secondary school student of St.George’s College, Obinomba, a full scholarship from secondary to university level.

The five projects commissioned by Mr President were attracted by Senator Omo-Agege to a school which is in Delta North Central District.

Omo -Agege a frontline governorship candidate in Delta State under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, at Umutu, Amai and Obiaruku assured Ukwuani people that with him as the governor of the State come 2023 their days of neglect is over.

According to him, Governor Okowa in the past 7 years plus have denied the Ukwuani their place in the scheme of things in the politics of the state.