By Fortune Eromosele

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Corps Marshal Dauda Ali Biu, FCNA, CPA as Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps.

Until his appointment, Dauda Ali Biu was the Acting Corps Marshal of the Commission, a position he held since July, 2022.

However, a statement by the Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem in Abuja, said “the land mark appointment by his Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, makes the new Corps Marshal, the second career Staff to be appointed in that capacity, after Dr Boboye Oyeyemi the erstwhile Corps Marshal.

“Deputy Corps Marshal Dauda Ali Biu was born in Zaria, Kaduna State. The seasoned road safety professional hails from Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State.

“He joined the services of the Federal Road Safety Corps in 1988 and rose through hard work, dedication and commitment to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal and has held several positions of authority too numerous to mention. This include the position of Acting Corps Marshal, Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Finance and Accounts Department at the National Headquarters Abuja, among others.

“The Corps Marshal holds a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State.

“The newly appointed Corps Marshal attended the Guards Brigade, the Nigerian Army Special Arms Bearing Training for Senior FRSC Officers, Diamond School of Protocol and Etiquette on Emotional Intelligence and Flitch Institute of Directors Effective Governance Workshop Lagos, Nigeria and; Restral Franklin Covey-Speed of Trust.

“More so, the seasoned and experienced senior officer is a member of a number of professional bodies among which include;

“International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Association of National Accountants Ireland (CPA), Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, Transport Research Board USA, Member Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (MISPON) and Member Nigeria Institute of Management (MNIM).

“Others are; Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Nigeria Army Resource Centre (NARC) etc. He is happily married with children.”