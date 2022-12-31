.

By Sola Ogundipe

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye as the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, for a second five-year tenure.

Announcing the reappointment in a statement, the Director (Public Affairs) NAFDAC, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, stated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha conveyed the approval of the President to Adeyeye whose tenure renewal took effect from 1st December, 2022.

Abubakar said Adeyeye’s reappointment came closely on the heels of her track record of achievements and successes in the last five years notably the attainment of World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3.