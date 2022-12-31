By Biodun Busari

Arsenal will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Falmer Stadium.

The Gunners visit Brighton and Hove Albion in the league on New Year’s Eve, to continue their fine form of run.

Mikel Arteta’s side showed great character to come from behind to beat London rivals, West Ham 3-1 in their last game.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah were on the scoresheet for the league leaders.

Today’s game promises to be entertaining as Brighton, since their promotion to the Premier League in 2017, have always proven difficult to beat by Arsenal.

The Gunners have found it tough against the Seagulls, winning just three of their 10 meetings.

Both sides met in the Carabao Cup third round in November, where Brighton beat the Gunners 3-1 at the Emirates.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s possible line up:

Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; March, Lallana, Mitoma; Trossard.

Arsenal’s possible line up:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.