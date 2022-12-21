… Bonzena Emerges new Speaker

By Femi Bolaji Jalingo-

Speaker of Taraba state House of Assembly, Prof. Joseph Albasu Kunini has resigned from his position citing personal reasons.

His resignation notice was contained in a letter transmitted to the lawmakers on Wednesday and was read by the Deputy Speaker, Hammanadama Ibn-Abdullahi who stood as Speaker pro-tempo during the sitting.

The Chief Whip of the Assembly, John Kizito Bonzena, who represents Zing State Constituency was unanimously elected by the lawmakers as the new speaker.

Details later