…3 hoodlums gun down by Police

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Hoodlums on Monday morning attacked and burnt the Imo state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, located along Port Harcourt road in Owerri.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer, PRO, Chinenye Chijioke-Osuji, confirmed the ugly development.

The attack was said to have happened between 2 am to 3 am Tuesday.

But She said only the building of the Election and Political Party Monitoring Liason, was attacked and part of the main building.

According to the PRO, “It happened. You can come and see things for yourself. Not all the offices were attacked but one side was completely down. The Election and Political Party Monitoring Liason, building was attacked and part of the main building.”

However, eyewitnesses said the hoodlums who were in a convoy of more than five vehicles “moved from the Okigwe road shooting sporadically and scaring the residents.”

Vehicles and offices were set ablaze by the hoodlums.

However, it was gathered that three of the hoodlums were gunned down by the police who came to repel the attack during a gun battle. The bodies of the hoodlums were seen lying on the ground with the Police recovered arms and ammunition of the hoodlums after they were neutralised by the police.