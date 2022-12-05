The Brazilian team need a round of 16 win against South Korea to progress in the 2022 World Cup.

The match will be coming up live at Stadium 794 on today (Monday).

Tite’s team surrendered their unbeaten run with a loss to Cameroon in their final group stage fixture.

The team will be expected to put up a difficult challenge for South Korea with their best lineup set to start the game.

South Korea defied the odds and fought hard till the last minute to beat Portugal in their final group fixture and secure a knockout spot. Brazil, however, are heavy favourites heading into the knockout stage tie as they chase a record-extending sixth World Cup triumph.

Brazil squad and team news

According to report, there is positive news from the Brazil camp regarding the ankle injury of their star player Neymar.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is set to return to the pitch against South Korea.

However, the South American side will miss the services of Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles, who have both been ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to injuries.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo; Paqueta, Casemiro, Neymar; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr.

South Korea squad & team news

For South Korea, Hwang Hee-chan had been out injured due to a hamstring problem but returned to score the match-winning goal off the bench against Portugal.

Kim Min-jae was rested in the last game due to discomfort, but he could also make a return. Lee Kang-in and Kim Young-gwon are doubts for the clash due to injury issues and will be assessed ahead of the game.

South Korea possible XI: Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Young-gwon, Jin-su; In-beom, Woo-young; Hee-chan, Kang-in, Heung-min; Gue-sung