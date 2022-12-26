The Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba

The Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba, has descried the killing of a Lagos lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem as unfortunate and sad.

The IGP, who condemned the incident, has ordered an investigation into the homicide the slain lawyer.

Recall that Omobolanle, was allegedly shot dead on Christmas Day by a trigger-happy policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, Lagos State.

According to a statement issued by the force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Baba also ordered the prosecution of all police officers involved.

Adejobi said, “The IGP, who described the incident as unfortunate and sad, has ordered speedy investigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the ugly and unprofessional act, which doesn’t portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values.

“In the same vein, the IGP commiserates with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased as he prays for the repose of her soul.

“He further assures the general public of justice in the case, while he warns officers and men of the NPF to be professional and people-oriented in the discharge of their duties and operate within the ambit of the law, as the Force’s leadership will not condone any inappropriate or unprofessional acts.”