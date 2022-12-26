By Efosa Taiwo

Popular comedian, Adebowale Adedayo also known as Mr Macaroni has bemoaned the level of insecurity in Lagos State under the present governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Mr. Macaroni expressed his displeasure with the descent of insecurity in the state when reacting to the death of a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem who was shot dead by a policeman in the Ajah area of Lagos state on Christmas Day.

The skitmaker called out the governor for not being able to control the level of oppression, brutality, and extra-judicial killings plaguing the state.

He tweeted, “Dear Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu, the level of insecurity, oppression, brutality and extra-judicial killings since you became governor has worsened. You don’t control the police? Ok. But you are the chief security officer of the state. What are you doing about it sir?”

Reacting to the incident earlier via his Twitter handle, the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the officer responsible for the killing and others have been taken into custody.

He said, “Unfortunate and avoidable incident that was. The ASP that shot and two others with him have since been taken into custody. They are to be moved to the SCID for further investigation.

“The Lagos State Police Command condoles with the family, friends and colleagues of Barrister Bolanle Raheem.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has been in touch with the family and the Nigerian Bar Association since yesterday and has given firm assurances that justice will definitely prevail.”

The statement from the state PRO, however, seemed not to have gone down well with Macaroni who replied, “If it was a civilian that the police accused of a crime, even before proven guilty, you will give us their names, even snap pictures or make videos after beating them up. Keep protecting yours.

“I pray that all our oppressors will answer for their crimes against humanity one day,” he added.