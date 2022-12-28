…demand thorough probe of lawyer’s death

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Wednesday, demanded a total ban of police officers from consuming alcohol and other hard substances capable of inhibiting their sense of reasoning and capability to carry out their duties judiciously.

The resolution came on the heels of the death of Mrs Bolanle Raheem who was recently shot dead by a police officer, ASP Drambi Vandi in Lagos.

Considering a motion moved at the plenary by Hon. Babajide Obanikoro representing Etiosa federal constituency of Lagos State, the House also recalled a similar incident on December 7, 2022 that took the life Kafaru Raimoh, demanding that immediate investigation be carried out to get justice for the two victims.

Presenting the motion, Obanikoro said “On Sunday December 25th, 2022, Mrs Raheem and her family were returning from church when they were pulled over in Ajah area by officers of the Nigeria police; without any altercation, one of the officers ASP Drambi Vandi aimed at and pulled his trigger, killing Mrs Raheem on the spot. Mrs Raheem was seven months pregnant with twins.

“The same incident happened earlier in the month, 7th of December, by officers of the same Ajiwe police station gunned down a young man by the name Kafaru Raimoh which sparked a bit of civic unrest.

“This type of occurrence happens often across Nigeria and that the officers usually get away with shooting and killings same innocent citizens they swore to protect”.

Adopting the motion, the House insisted that there should be zero-tolerance to the misbehaviour of police officers that will endanger the lives of Nigerians.