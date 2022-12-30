By Juliet Ebirim

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, has announced the appointment of Hajia Muinat Bola Shagaya, as the Sarauniya of Ilorin Emirate.



He made the announcement at the 57th Annual National Conference of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) held on Sunday.

The 63-year-old businesswoman rose from a humble background to become a business tycoon and a force to reckon with, within social and business circles.



A fashion enthusiast, with investments in real estate, banking, oil and gas, and photography, Shagaya who is the founder and CEO of Bolmus Group International, is one of the richest women in Africa.