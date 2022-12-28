By Biodun Busari

Jamaican reggae music legend, Bob Marley’s grandson, Joseph Mersa Marley has been found dead in a vehicle in the United States on Tuesday.

Joseph Mersa, a Jamaican-American reggae artist died at the age of 31.

According to Daily Mail, Jo Mersa as widely called had reportedly suffered from asthma his entire life.

He eventually died from an asthma attack as he was found unresponsive in the vehicle.

Joseph Mersa was the son of Bob Marley’s son, Stephen Marley.

He studied studio engineering at Miami Dade College, and in 2014 he released the EP called Comfortable and in 2021 he came out with Eternal.