By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Some survivors of Tuesday’s tragic incident which claimed the lives of at least eight persons during the Bikers parade have narrated their ordeal stressing that they may never come out to watch again.

Some of them who spoke exclusively to Vanguard said they were still in pains and can’t give a lucid account as they can’t remember what happened but only found themselves in the hospital this morning and in severe pain with various degrees of injuries.

Meanwhile when Vanguard contacted the Sector Commander FRSC Cross River state Command, Mikano Hassan he confirm that only one more death was recorded increasing the number of deaths from Seven to eight.

One of the survivors, 14 year old Abdulsalam Kutama , a tailoring trainee at Bogobiri told Vanguard at their 23 Goldie street apartment, that he only came out from the shop to catch a glimpse of the entertainment by the biker’s before he landed in Navy Reference Hospital.

Abdulsalam who was discharged yesterday said , he saw the car when it was coming , but it was just like a flash and he was knocked down, he passed out .

“I saw the car coming , I remember I was on the ground all of a sudden , that was the last thing I could remember until my father came for me at the hospital .

“I’m still in shock because when I regained consciousness I saw a lot of injured person , some may never walk again, but I don’t think anything will ever make me go near the carnival route , I have so much fear inside me.

“I won’t even allow any of my siblings or friends go there , and I want to tell the organisers to come up with better ideas as it concerns barricades, as I cane back home , many were taken to mortuary and some now have permanent disabilities ,” he decried.

For 25 year old, Ibrahim Musa, he said he was knocked down while making his way into the Mosque , he was not a spectator at all , he was only going to pray before the unfortunate incident occured.

“I don’t have interest in the Carnival , I was only going to the Mosque to pray , as I was trying to enter the worship center , all I could remember was the shout by onlookers , as I was knocked down , I lost consciousness immediately , till I woke up at Navy hospital.

“I can’t lie to you, I’m still in fear , my body is still shivering because if the trauma , but I know I will be fine ,” he said.

When contacted on Wednesday, the Cross River state Commissioner of Police, CP Sule Balarabe told Vanguard on telephone that the suspect who drove the Toyota Camry DUK 505 PE which caused the accident was now in their custody.