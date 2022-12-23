Joe Biden

By Biodun Busari

United States President Joe Biden says the Christmas message of hope, love, joy and peace is for all countries of the world to practise and share with others.

Biden made this known yesterday in a Christmas address to the US in Washington DC.

The US president affirmed that all the message that Christmas brings is for the citizens of the earth to love one another.

His words, “The Christmas story is at the heart of the Christmas — Christian faith. But the message of hope, love, peace, and joy, they’re also universal.

“It speaks to all of us, whether we’re Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, or any other faith, or no faith at all. It speaks to all of us as human beings who are here on this Earth to care for one another, to look out for one another, to love one another.”

According to Biden, the message of Christmas which has been for over 2,000 years is relevant to all people and religions of the world.

“Yes, even after 2,000 years, Christmas still has the power to lift us up, to bring us together, to change lives, to change the world.

“The message of Christmas is always important, but it’s especially important through tough times, like the ones we’ve been through the past few years,” he said.

Biden, also, noted that the US is making progress, and things are getting better as his compatriots are building, innovating and dreaming again.

“But as tough as these times have been, if we look a little closer, we see bright spots all across the country: the strength, the determination, the resilience that’s long defined America.

“We’re surely making progress…Our kids are back in school. People are back to work. In fact, more people are working than ever before.

“Americans are building again, innovating again, dreaming again,” Biden added.