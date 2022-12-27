By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester United fans are shocked over the addition of a random player, Betinho to their Premier League squad.

This also follows the recent departure of five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils are not expected to do any permanent business in the January transfer window and any incomings will be on loan. However, the addition of the 29-year-old Portuguese player has left many fans puzzled and anxious to know more about him.

On the official Premier League website, a player called ‘Betinho’ has been registered with the jersey number ’11’ famously worn by United legend, Ryan Giggs, and joins the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Anthony Martial in attack.

Who is Betinho?

The striker started his career in the Sporting CP youth system and played one match for Brentford in the 2014-15 Championship season. He also appeared at multiple youth levels for the Portugal national team and the most recent club he played for was Portuguese lower-division side, Espinho.

Profile

Full name: Alberto Alves Coelho

Age: 29

Height: 1.79 m (5 ft 10 in)

Date of birth: 21st July 1993

Place of birth: Santa Maria de Lamas, Portugal

Nationality: Portuguese

Last Club: Espinho

Position: Striker

The Red Devils added Betinho to their squad ahead of tonight’s clash against Nottingham Forest despite missing out on signing Dutch striker Cody Gakpo to Liverpool on Boxing Day.

PSV confirmed that the 23-year-old would be joining Liverpool in January after they hijacked the move for the Netherlands international in a deal worth up to £45million.

Betinho’s addition to the United squad also comes after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo back in November. The Portuguese striker saw his contract terminated by mutual consent following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo did not hold back in his criticism of Ten Hag and he also slammed United’s controversial American owners- The Glazers, saying they ‘don’t care’ about the club.