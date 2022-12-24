By Efosa Taiwo

As Christians around the world get prepped up for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ — the reason for the season — messages are bound to be shared among believers who would be making the most of the celebration. Not to forget how friends and loved ones from other faiths would also join in to felicitate with the Christian community.

What to say, how to say it in a way that strikes the message positively and lastingly is sometimes a drag for many.

To ease the burden, here are the best Christmas wishes for your family, friends, and loved ones this season:

Merry Christmas to you and yours. May the festive season fill your life with happiness, love and cheers.

May your smile shine like the vibrant colours of Christmas ornaments. Merry Christmas to you and your family.

May you enjoy the warmth of the season with your loved ones. Happy Christmas!

Wine and dine on this festive day. Love and share with everyone you know. Merry Christmas!

Cherishing you and the bond we share on this beautiful day. Merry Christmas from my family to yours.

May Christmas light up your heart! Merry Christmas to you!

Wishing you a happy Christmas! Have fun and also a few glasses of wine!

Be the light around all people you love! Merry Christmas to all of you!

Merry Christmas to you! May your life be blessed with joy and peace!