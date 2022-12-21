By Ada Osadebe

Christmas present shopping for your male boss might be difficult, especially when he is the type you don’t know well outside of your workplace.

You probably have no idea what he loves or hates, and finding a suitable gift for him will be a good thing for you to do.

In this piece, there are 5 things you can present to your boss at Christmas.

1. Wristwatch

Wristwatches are durable and long-lasting. They’re one of the only gifts that can be worn on a daily basis. When you’re gifting your boss, there’s no greater satisfaction than giving them something you know they’ll love and use.

2. Perfume

Gifting your boss perfume passes a message across to him that he is special and valued. This is because perfume is a product people don’t buy often.

3. Neck tie

A necktie is a classic gift and the centrepiece in men’s fashion today. Your boss will appreciate a long or bow tie.

4. Shirt

There are various types of shirts you could get your boss. Men can go with a Cuban collar shirt, overshirt jacket etc.

5. Books

Leaders are continuous learners, always looking to explore fresh ideas. That’s why I’m often asked to recommend good books for bosses, and also books make great gifts because they can be thoughtful, and sometimes also thought-provoking.