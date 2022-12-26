.

..urge Ortom to engage Sule over incursions/killings

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue state traditional rulers have urged Governor Samuel Ortom to prevail on his Nasarawa state counterpart to check the persistent incursion of armed herdsmen into Benue communities from the neighbouring state.

The royal fathers lamented that the unending attacks and killings in Benue state by armed herdsmen who storm communities in the state from neighbouring Nasarawa state is taking its toll on the economy of the state and negatively impacting food security in the state and the country in general.

The Tor Lobi HRH Moses Anagende made the call on behalf of the Chairman of the Benue State Traditional Council, the Tor Tiv, HRM, Prof. James Ayatse during the presentation of motorcycles to Clan/District Heads and patrol vehicles to the state’s security outfits.

The Royal father wondered why Nasarawa state had failed to check the activities of the armed marauders who take cover in the state and persistently attack Benue communities at will.

He said, “just few days ago, they attacked and killed our people in Yelwata in Guma Local Government Area, LGA. The attackers as usual come from neighbouring Nasarawa state which borders the community.

“How long will these attacks and killings in Benue communities continue? Most of these attackers come from Nasarawa state and after attacking and killing our people they retreat.

“We cannot continue like this, that is why we urge our Governor to prevail on his Nasarawa state counterpart to check the activities of these people from his end.

“The ugly incidents keep claiming the lives of our people who have been displaced from their ancestral homes and are living in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camps and can no longer farm to feed themselves and engage in other socio-economic activities.”