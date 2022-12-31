By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

TRIBUTES have continued to pour into the Vatican City following the announcement of the death of Pope Emeritus, Benedict xvi, with former Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacrament at the Vatican, Francis Cardinal Arinze describing him as a great Pope.

Cardinal Arinze has already cut short his holiday and returned to the Vatican for the burial of the Pope Emeritus on hearing of his demise.

In his tribute, Cardinal Arinze said: “Pope Benedict xvi was a great Pope ,a pillar of strength in the teaching of the Catholic faith, a great catechist, a humble worker in the Lord’s vineyard, a lover of the sacred tradition of the Church and a lovable pastor in encouraging little ones in the faith.

“May God give his lovely soul eternal rest.”

In his tribute, Cardinal Arinze said: “Pope Benedict xvi was a great Pope ,a pillar of strength in the teaching of the Catholic faith, a great catechist, a humble worker in the Lord’s vineyard, a lover of the sacred tradition of the Church and a lovable pastor in encouraging little ones in the faith.

“May God give his lovely soul eternal rest.”