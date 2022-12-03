By Tunde Oso

After taking over the luxury jewelry and watches industry in faraway Canada, Bay Ice, a Nigerian-owned luxury jewelry, wristwatch, and apparel store, has opened an outlet in the highbrow Lekki area of Lagos State.

The brainchild of Azeez Olatunji, a Bowen University alumnus, the Nigerian entrepreneur, based in Canada has managed to turn a small business, started in 2018 into a force to be reckoned with globally, to sell apparels, jewelries and everything luxury to the rich and affluent around the world.

Described as a man of many firsts, Olatunji, who graduated from Bowen University in flying colours with a degree in Computer Science in 2022, has put Nigeria on the world map courtesy of his luxury brand, Bay Ice which is fast becoming a must-have item among royalties and people of means.

Inspired by the art of urban culture worldwide, Olatunji’s goal is to make jewelries from affordable basic materials down to high-end expos in jewelries.

Since opening the Lekki outlet, the luxury store has become a beehive of activities as celebrities and the rich folks flock to the store to experience first-hand luxury at its finest.

In a bid to step up its game, Bay Ice has teamed up with Afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido to launch a classic 001 wristwatch collection.

Even Davido has declared his love for the luxury brand, Bay Ice. The over ten thousand wristwatch customers brand, Bay Ice has quickly climbed the ladder to become one of the world’s most-loved luxury wristwatches. It is the new haven for everything luxury ranging from wristwatches, solid gold, apparels and jewelries.

If the impressive outing of Bay Ice in Lagos is anything to consider, the luxury store may soon expand to other major cities in Nigeria.