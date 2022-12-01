By Charly Agwam
Bauchi Police Command said it has arrested a student of Adamu Tafawa Balewa College of Education Kangere-Bauchi LGA, Bauchi State for killing his friend and a fellow student of the same school.
The spokesperson of the Command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil in a statement on Wednesday stated that detectives attached to the Command have arrested Kamaluddeen Musa ‘m’ 22yrs-old for killing his friend.
“On 28/11/2022 at about 1300hrs, information available to the Command revealed that on the same date at about 0915hrs Kamaluddeen Musa stabbed his friend Usman Umar ‘m’ aged 25yrs-old of the same address with a sharp knife in his stomach.
“Upon arrival at the scene, the Police detectives evacuated the victim to the Specialist Hospital Bauchi where the victim was certified dead by a medical doctor, while the suspect was immediately arrested.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that both the suspect and the victim were friends and final-year students of Adamu Tafawa Balewa College of Education Kangere Bauchi LGA, Bauchi State.
“That on the 28th November 2022 at about 0915hrs, a little altercation broke between them when the deceased bewailed that the suspect went on an outing without notifying the deceased.
“This led to a physical confrontation which inflicted injury to the thump finger of the suspect, in the process the suspect drew a small knife from his pocket and stabbed the deceased in his stomach and it was corroborated by the two eye-witnesses; Musa Danjuma ‘m’ aged 22yrs and Nawasi Sadi ‘m’ aged 20yrs all student of the same school. As the investigation continues to explore other facts of the case,” he said.