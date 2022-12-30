By Efosa Taiwo

Barcelona have announced that striker Robert Lewandowski will be able to play against Espanyol on Saturday in La Liga after his three-match ban was suspended.

The Poland international was certain to sit out the game but is now available and looks certain to start after being included in Barcelona’s match squad for the Catalan Derby.

Barcelona’s official statement reads, “Robert Lewandowski can play in the derby after all! The dispute settlement court in Madrid issued a precautionary measure against the suspension imposed by the court of arbitration for sport, meaning the Polish international will be able to line up against Espanyol in the 2pm CET kick-off at Spotify Camp Nou.

“He was shown a red card in the last game before the World Cup break, away to Osasuna. SAfter getting booked twice in the first half, his side was left with ten men but still managed to win the game 2-1. He was issued a three-match ban afterwards, a decision that club appealed.”

Lewandowski was sent off and received a one-match ban for his red card and two additional games for the gesture he made as he walked off.

The striker said after the match that the gesture was aimed at Xavi and not the match official.