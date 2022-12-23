Barcelona continue to be hopeful in their interest to sign Gabriel Martinelli as the Brazillian contract talk with Arsenal keeps stalling.

Martinelli has had a fantastic breakthrough season in the Premier League. notching five goals as he has helped Arsenal to the summit of the table.

The Brazilian is expected to renew his contract at the Emirates Stadium in light of his splendid performance, but that has yet to happen.

With his contract expiring at the end of next season, there is a possibility that Martinelli could leave for nothing in 18 months’ time.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is relaxed on the situation involving the young Brazilian, who will look to continue his good form from the first half of the season when the Premier League returns to action on December 26.

“No news on Gabriel’s new deal now, we are extremely happy with him – you can keep asking in the next weeks.” Arteta on Gabriel Martinelli new deal: “No news on Gabriel’s new deal now, we are extremely happy with him – you can keep asking in the next weeks” ⚪️🔴🇧🇷 #AFC



“Gabriel Jesus? It’s very difficult to put a timeframe, knowing him I prefer not to give a return date away”. pic.twitter.com/W5wKgv92eH— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2022

The Spanish giants continue to be keen admirers of Martinelli, and the Brazillian is touted to be a replacement for Ferran Torress who has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

If Martinelli continues to stall on a new contract, his price could be reduced, which would propel Barcelona to make a move.