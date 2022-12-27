…A day after Christmas attack in the LGA

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

Barely a day after the attack on Christmas day in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, report from the same Local Government said 16 people were kidnapped in another attack on Anguwan Pa community on Monday.

According to a resident of the affected community, the bandits came to.the community at about 7:30 pm and surrounded the village.”53 people were kidnapped but 37 of them escaped and returned home on Tuesday morning, leaving 16 others in captivity,” he said.

He said that “the bandits are now attacking small villages with less population.We didn’t expect that the bandits will attack Angwan Pa because, after the attack on Anguwan Aku on Sunday, soldiers were deployed to condone the area.”

“The bandits came around 7:30pm yesterday and surrounded the village. They usually come in very large number and well armed.They will just sneak into a community, before you know it, they had surrounded everywhere.”

“If you run, they will shoot you and kill you. They don’t usually enter big communities that are densely populated. They target small and remote villages that are sparsely populated. They dare to enter big villages because they are also afraid of their lives. Many rural communities in Kajuru are living in perpetual fear,” he said.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige could not be reached for comment.

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after the Christmas Day attack on Angwan Aku in the same Kajuru LGA, where one person was killed and 45 others were kidnapped.