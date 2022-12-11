By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren gradually, we are counting down on 2022 by the Grace of God, this year will end to our benefit.

May I ask, do you know God’s has promises for you as a born again Christian?.

Do you also know that you have roles to play to bring the Lord’s promises to fulfillment in your life?

Yes. You have roles to play.

In this edition, we shall take a look at the words of the Lord in Deuteronomy 28 verses 11& 14 ( KJV)

It states, “ And the LORD shall make thee plenteous in goods, in the fruit of thy body, and in the fruit of thy cattle, and in the fruit of thy ground, in the land which the LORD sware unto thy fathers to give thee.

And thou shalt not go aside from any of the words which I command thee this day, to right hand, or to the left, to go after other gods to serve them”.

This Bible passage has been there but what does it mean to you?

The LORD said, He would “ make thee ( you) plenteous in goods, in the fruit of thy body, and in the fruit of thy cattle, and in the fruit of thy ground, in the land which the LORD sware unto thy fathers to give thee “.

To be plenteous in goods, means material blessings. In other words, God has given you a promise that you would not lack but would also have an overflow. It simply means that everything to make you have a trouble free life, money, clothes, property, cars etc, you will have more than you need.

More important to us is that the Lord Almighty would make you plenteous in the fruit of your body.

This simply means that you will have children. It could also mean that you would enjoy good health but let’s take the first suggestion that is that you would have children.

God has promised you would have children. The Lord didn’t say you would have a child.

Why does God expect you to have children? It is because He has commanded in Genesis 1 vs. 28 :

“ And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth.

and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth”

God commanded us to go and procreate. This is one of the reasons, God created Man and Woman.

Though God has commanded, he gave conditions in verse 13 of Deuteronomy 28 that states: If that thou hearken unto the commandments of the LORD thy God, which I command thee this day, to observe and to do them”.

Beloved sister, if you have decided to have a child or children from just any man outside wedlock, you are not in tune with God’s order for families, therefore, you need not expect miracles.

Even if you are married, you call yourself a Christian and you allow friends to push you to seek alternatives to your husband because you desperately want to have a child, don’t expect a miracle because God cannot bless someone that has decided to go against his commandments or order of procreation.

For married Sisters, you are advised to obey the word of God and respect the sanctity of marriage.

As a Christian, you are expected to be faithful to God and to demonstrate the love of God in your duties to God and fellow human beings.

To receive a miracle, you need to claim your right in the word of God provided you live your life according to the standards of the Almighty God.

A man or woman that commits adultery in a bid to a child by all means, need not expect the Lord’s visitation

Brethren, you need to examine yourself. If you are convinced that you are living your life in accordance with the word of God, then go and claim your right as a child of God.

Your right as a child of God is to have children as many as you wish to have but if you fail to claim your right, blame not God but yourself.

To claim our right in the Lord, faith is needed. Brother and Sister, you would have to look beyond what is happening around you. Shift your focus from the physical to the spiritual,

What do you see? If you are able to see the Lord Jesus surrounded by children, then claim yours.

Our Lord loves children. Our authority is found in Luke 18 vs. 15&17 : And they brought unto him also infants, that he would touch them: but when his disciples saw it, they rebuked them.

But Jesus called them unto him, and said, Suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God.

Verily I say unto you, Whosoever shall not receive the kingdom of God as a little child shall in no wise enter therein”.”.

This should tell you that Jesus wouldn’t be too busy not to attend to issues about children.

Our Lord loves children.

From the Bible passages quoted above, it is your duty to claim your right to have children.

As the disciples rebuked those who presented children, there are forces that may be stopping you from bearing children but our compassionate God wants you to have children and you will have them in Jesus name.

However, the route to child bearing for a couple waiting on the Lord isn’t an easy one.

You need to get more serious with your prayer life. Never get tired of praying. Deny yourself some hours of sleep to cry unto the Lord.

Your focus on the Lord must be total.

Remember, Hannah shunned the party at Shiloh to cry unto the Lord. She had gotten to the stage that she knew that Elkanah’s efforts alone would never give her children.

She cried to the Creator of Elkanah.

Who are you crying to? The doctor, herbalist or man- made gods?

Begin to cry unto Jesus, He only is able to make you conceive. Only Jesus can wipe away your tears of sorrow and replace with tears of joy.

I’ll share with you the story of a lady who got married and was waiting on the Lord for children. She went from one herbalist to another. Her husband’s even took her to different types of spiritualists but nothing happened. Unknown to her, her in-laws were deep in the witchcraft cult and they were the ones that didn’t want her to have children.

When she got tired of spending her money, taking dirty herbs and embarking on risky journeys, she decided to turn to Jesus.

She became more serious with her prayer life and church activities.

One night, she had a dream in which she was told “ You will never have children in this marriage” but immediately, another voice said “ They are liars”.

Need I tell you that the later voice was that of the Holy Spirit of God?

She took in and the same forces introduced challenges but God would always be God.

No power is ever greater than the Lord’s.

To the glory of God, after almost 20 years after waiting, she gave birth to a baby boy.

Her adversaries were dumbfounded.

By the Grace of God, as you hold on to Jesus, the Lord will give you a miracle that will shut the mouth of your enemies permanently.

As Christians remember the birth of Christ this month, begin to ask the Lord make you conceive and deliver safely so that your joy would be full.

Continue to trust Jesus.

Your testimony will soon arrive in Jesus name.