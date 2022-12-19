By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

Author of “If the rain comes” which addresses the lingering negative culture of killing twins in Nigeria, Dr. Sunny Eze, was recently conferred with Fellow of the Prestigious Nigerian Prize for Leadership (fnpl). Dr. Eze, a practicing medical doctor in Nigeria, emerged Overall Best Graduating Student for the 2022 Nigerian Prize for Leadership fellowship program.

The Nigerian Prize for leadership is an initiative of some eminent elders, statesmen and women for the recognition of outstanding acts of leadership, based on a clearly defined Nigerian paradigm, at various levels of society and human interest. The Prize seeks to identify what leadership means to Nigerians, determine what constitutes a successful or failed leader in Nigeria and the responsibilities leadership confers on both the leader and the follower.

The Prize also aims to establish a new culture of leadership in Nigeria, groom a credible successor generation of leaders and ascertain how this model can dominate the stage in rethinking leadership and reenergizing governance in Nigeria.