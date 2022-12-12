John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party has condemned the attack on offices belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission describing such attacks as part of a larger plot to derail the 2023 general elections.

Chief Spokesperson of the LP PCC, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said this in response to the attack on INEC offices in Imo.

He told Vanguard in a telephone interview in Abuja, on Monday, that these attacks on INEC offices have been particularly high in the South East. Tanko described the trend as worrisome.

Tanko said, “It is worrisome no doubt but we will not be deterred. We see this as an attempt to give the South East a bad name to give an impression that the people of the area don’t want elections to hold.

“This is a lie. We will continue to support INEC and the security services to ensure that this elections hold all over Nigeria.

“Thankfully, this time around, we heard that some persons were arrested at the crime scene, we will urge authorities concerned to investigate quickly and make the findings public so that we know those behind these attacks for them to face the full weight of the law.

“If we may add, there were daily bombings in Borno in 2015 and 2019 elections still held and winners were declared. We wish to state that attempts to create chaos in order to disenfranchise a section of this country will fail.”