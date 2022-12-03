Soni Daniel, Abuja

Angered by relentless attacks in parts of the country by criminal elements, the Department of State Services has warned that the agency will henceforth deal ruthlessly with anyone who threatens the peace and security of Nigeria.



The Director-General of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, handed down the warning at the graduation ceremony of participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course of the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja.



The DGSS vowed that henceforth anyone who unleashes any form of attack on security, institution or on human beings will be dealt with appropriately.



The DGSS said: “Bichi said: “Our destiny is in our hands, and it is time to say enough is enough.

“My Service will not allow anybody to mess up this country. If you attack our structures, we will attack you.

“If you attack our men, we will attack you. It is tit-for-for-tat. The way God created Nigeria, nobody can dismantle this nation.”

The DGSS maintained that it is better to unite than to “scatter”, adding, “let us not allow ourselves to be instigated to see ourselves as enemies”.

Bichi warned against attempts by subversive elements to undermine the authority, unity and corporate existence of the nation.

While describing security is a whole-of-society-approach, he reiterated the need for all Nigerians to support and cooperate with the military and other security agencies in the country to tackle any threat to the country.

While declaring that Nigeria will surmount the challenges of insecurity, occasioned by terrorism, banditry and the like, Bichi affirmed that “Nigeria is not a failed state having been endowed with all indices of a great nation.

The Commandant of the NISS, Alh. AS Adeleke, had said that after the ten-month cause, the institute had succeeded in training the graduands to be highly-motivated and committed managers of security.

A total of seventy eight participants of the directorate/executive cadre, drawn from Nigeria, the Gambia, Ghana, as well as Niger Republic, participated in the 2022 course.

RELATED NEWS