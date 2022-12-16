By Vincent Ujumadu

AFTER Thursday’s presidential rally of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra State attended by its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and other leaders, the party says the outing has reaffirmed the people’s support for the party.

The Deputy Director of Media and Publicity for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign in Anambra State, Mr. Uloka Chukwubuikem, in a statement in Awka said the PDP presidential campaign council in Anambra State was grateful to the people of the state for the massive turnout at Alex Ekwueme Square, venue of the rally.

In the statement titled, “Thank you, Ndi Anambra,” Chukwubuikem said Anambra people had once again demonstrated their love for Atiku and support for the PDP.

According to him, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s successful outing in Anambra State has set a benchmark for other South-East states to meet.

Uloka said: “The turnout showed that Anambra is a home for Atiku Abubakar, aside from being our in-law.

“There was no better way to honor him than the massive presence of Anambra people on Thursday.

“Before now, some individuals would never believe that Atiku could attract such a massive crowd as that which graced the rally.

“By the development, it is clear that those people in the state who were doubting the party’s grip in the state are now panicking.

“The Anambra PDP is committed to delivering votes to Atiku and Okowa in 2023.

“The massive attendance by Ndi Anambra on Thursday, December 15, was a clear testimony that the people of the state still have faith in the PDP and are ready to deliver.

“There is no other presidential candidate who can compete with Atiku Abubakar for the presidency, and this is a fact Anambra people have come to acknowledge.”

According to him, the leadership of APC had molested and impoverished Nigerian youths, adding that the ruling party’s actions had resulted in insecurity and other problems that threaten the very existence and unity of the country.

“The nepotism against the South East and APC ‘s same faith ticket can never be an option for discerning Nigerians,” he added.