Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Traditional rulers in the country have been assured of a place in the scheme of things if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is voted into office next year.

The pledge was made by Atiku on Wednesday in Osogbo at the continuation of the party’s state to state campaign tour of the country.

Prior to the rally, he had met with a broad spectrum of stakeholders at a town hall meeting held at the Atlantis Civic Center, Osogbo.

Atiku had first dropped the hint of his policy proposal of a constitutional role for monarchs at Ile-Ife on Tuesday when he led his campaign on a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The PDP presidential candidate and his team also visited the palace Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, the Owa Obokun of Ijesa, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran and the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji.

He told the monarchs that he would “explore the possibility of carving out constitutional roles for the traditional institution to assist in governance, if I am elected.”

“As you all know, as the Wazirin Adamawa, I am a stakeholder in this project of proposing to engage our royal fathers in assisting the government to run the affairs of the country,” Atiku said, while promising “to institute a special programme for historical cities like Ile- Ife to be upgraded to world-class cities so as to boost their tourism potentials.”