Okowa and Atiku

The Edo State chapter of the Atiku/Okowa Coalition has made strategic appointments into the leadership of the body in the state with Hon. Victor Ebomoyi emerging as state director.

A statement made available on Monday, December 19, 2022 by Senator Ehigie Uzamere, patron of the group and Special Adviser to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said that the Atiku Okowa Coalition was conceptualized to provide a platform for all lovers and supporters of the Atiku Okowa presidential project who are unable to work for the project through conventional political parties.

Other appointees announced include Mr Osaretin Peter Enogieru, a former NDDC commissioner who is appointed Deputy Director (Administration); Dr Osamwonyi Abiodun Irowa, Deputy Director (Finance); Hon. Frank Osayande, Deputy Director (Field Operations); Dr Folus Ejele, Deputy Director (Support/Allied Groups); Dr Pedro Obaseki, Media Consultant; Hon. Stewart Efe, Youth Leader; Mrs Florence Ben Edo-Osagie, Woman Leader and Hon. Johnson Abolagba, Deputy Director, Contact and Grassroots Mobilization.

The director, Hon Ebomoyi served as Chief of Staff to former Governor of Edo State; Chief Lucky Igbinedion, he is also a former Chairman, Oredo Local Government Council and a former Commissioner for Education, Edo State.

Enogieru is a former NDDC commissioner, Dr Irowa is a Medical Consultant and a retired Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Edo State.

Hon. Osayande is a former Vice Chairman, Ovia North East Local Government Council, Edo State, and a former Senior Legislative Aide in the Senate.

Dr Folus Ejele is a Medical Consultant, he is a former Senior Special Assistant to former Governor Oserhiemen Osunbor and he is currently the National Coordinator, Nigerian Professionals for Atiku/Okowa 2023.

Dr Pedro Obaseki is Media Consultant to Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential Candidate and Director, Research and Strategy, 2023 Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation.

Hon. Stewart Efe, was Director of Operation, Edo State Committee on Protection of Government Property, during Lucky Igbinedion’s Administration and is a former Commissioner for Communications and Orientation Edo State.

Hon. Johnson Abolagba, is a former local government chairman, Owan West, local government council, he is a former member of the House Representatives and a former Deputy Governorship candidate.

Senator Uzamere in the statement affirmed that Atiku Okowa Coalition is a support group providing a platform for all lovers and supporters of the Atiku Okowa presidential project who are unable to work for their project through conventional political parties.

“It is a rainbow coalition of diverse groups of supporters. For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Okowa Coalition is conceptualized to complement the efforts of His Excellency Godwin Obaseki’s government and Edo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),” Senator Uzamere affirmed.