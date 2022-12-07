By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has concluded plans to host its Presidential candidate, Alh Atiku Abubakar who would be in Jos for his campaign, as officials say the Party is well prepared to rescue and reverse the downward trend which has become the order of the day in over seven years.

The State PDP Chairman, Chris Hassan who disclosed this to journalists in Jos on Wednesday expressed optimism that the Party would continue to enjoy the goodwill and support of citizens as the Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar meet and interact with them.

Hassan asked the people not to enforce failure but reject the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC because the APC has nothing to offer the people and appealed to all PDP members to work for the success of the Party in all elections in 2023.

According to him, “You will recall that the Party was at a time plunged into induced crises after some aggrieved members through the sponsorship of the All Progressives Congress infiltrated the Party, seeking the Soul of the Party using various means, media war and court in the bid to destroy it. But to God be the glory a sigh of relief was brought into the Party when the final case touching its soul was dismissed at the Jos Federal High Court removing all legal impediments and setting the course clear for the Party to face the electorates.

“It is worthy to note that the Party is facing the 2023 Election on a clean slate, “and we shall come out victorious” even the status of the STATE EXECUTIVE has been cleared with the judgment delivered by Justice D. V. AGISHI which put to rest the non-compliance with Gangs Judgement a thing of the past. It is instructive to state clearly that the repeat State Congress held on 25/9/2021 is not challenged by any party faithful in court…

“Following this encouraging judgment and the confirmation of the Party’s legitimacy as the executive of the party, we will continue to work with great understanding and commitment to ensure that we return PDP to the government house as we are together working assiduously to achieve that. We, therefore call on Plateau citizens to remain steadfast and committed in their continued support for the success of the Party as victory is near, let us all unite and save Plateau State from total collapse as APC has nothing to offer…

“Since the inauguration of the Campaign Council some months ago, we have continued to enjoy the support of individuals and groups within the Party. The past weeks witnessed an unprecedented interaction with candidates and aspirants at all levels, including those of the Senate, House of Reps, and State Assembly. While interaction with individuals and groups is ongoing, I can assure you that, by the grace of God, following the huge success so far recorded, we are going into the forthcoming elections as a strong and united family.

“As you are aware, we are by the special grace of God, flagging off our Presidential Campaign on Tuesday 13th day of December 2022 which our incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency Alh. Atiku Abubakar will be in Jos to meet and interact with the Plateau people. It is our hope that we would enjoy the goodwill and support of the good and hospitable people of Plateau State. We are setting out well prepared, with the vision of The Time now to genuinely rescue and rebuild Plateau state. We are driven by a conscious and patriotic zeal to reverse the downward slide that has become the order of the day in the State in the last seven and half years.”

On governance in the State, he added, “We are witnessing a situation where there is a sudden jolt by the Lalong administration that had been sleeping all this while to hoodwink the people of the state into believing it is a caring government. There is at this moment a rush to recruit only relations into the civil service without following due process this is in a desperate attempt to get the attention of unsuspecting Plateau people.

“This lopsided employment process at the exit of APC administration is nothing but an insult against the unity of the people of plateau, we challenge the government to publish the names of those employed let’s see the spread across the state. We are dealing with an administration that has not only betrayed the trust freely given by the people of Plateau State, but he has risen against them. We are dealing with a leader who instead of being prepared to die for his people, is ready to die for an individual. In Governor Lalong’s words and actions “When people asked me why I was dying for Buhari, I told them I will die for Buhari because he is my helper” He is equating God with an individual.

“The pains being experienced by our people is one of our greatest challenges. I wish to assure the good people of Plateau State that the personality, exposure, and experience of our Gubernatorial candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang would be brought to bear in our quest for peace and security and the development of our dear state. We cannot afford to fail the People of Plateau neither can we enforce failure by rolling the APC government. I am using this medium to further sue for peace and unity within the PDP family as we prepare to vote 5/5 Atiku/Mutfwang 2023.”