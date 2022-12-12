Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is the only candidate with practical steps towards solving Nigeria’s problems.

He said the former vice president have vividly explained the steps and processes he would adopt towards economic recovery and tackling unemployment in the country.

Omokri said this in his 62nd and 63rd series on why he believes Atiku is the best choice for Nigerians.

The statements read thus:

“Day 63 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Waziri Atiku Abubakar promised to invest $10 billion to tackle youth and women unemployment. When asked how he would do this during the Channels TV town hall, he gave a practical answer. The money will come from privatisation, and subsidy removal, not from borrowing.

Peter Obi makes many promises, of which many are fantastical! This may explain why he has never explained how he will get the money to pay for what he promises. For example, he promises to move Nigeria from consumption to production, while he is Nigeria’s single largest individual importer of foreign goods.

Bola Tinubu, on the other hand, will not bother making specific promises. His mode of operation is to make vague promises, and when he is pressed to be specific, he dodges the request by delegating the question to members of his team.

Waziri Atiku Abubakar leads from the front. He had many opportunities to delegate questions asked of him by Seun and the audience at the Channels TV town hall. However, he showed leadership. He would first answer exhaustively, before asking his running mate if he had any other additions to make.

That shows team work, and a cohesion that is missing from any of the other joint tickets.

And it is for this and other reasons I have previously articulated, and will still (God sparing my life) project, that I invite you and your family and friends to vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

In another report, in the 62nd piece in the series, O.okri also said that Atiku has realistic solutions to power and other problems facing Nigeria.

He said thus:

Day 62 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: If you ask Waziri Atiku Abubakar how he intends to solve the power or education challenge, he does not dodge the question, or give highfalutin answers about what obtains in Egypt, Vietnam and Bangladesh. Rather he gives pragmatic, direct answers.

He says he will utilise the comparative environmental advantage of each geopolitical zone. Where there are dams, he would provide turbines. Where there is gas, he would go thermal. Where there is coal, there will be coal-fired power station, and where there is water, he would go hydro.

On education, Waziri Atiku Abubakar has repeatedly pointed to his excellent record as an investor in that sector, and in other areas of child and youth development as proof of what he will do if he is elected President. None of his schools have ever had an interruption in their academic calendars for whatever reason.

The best predictor of the future is the past. Waziri Atiku’s past performances in the civil service, public service, and in the private sector have yielded more than enough evidence that he is head and shoulder above his rivals in the race for the office of the President of Nigeria.

Nigeria, go for good experience and reliable records, rather than fake statistics, Emory promises, and a woeful record of dictatorial tendencies and substance abuse. Nigeria is not Colombia.

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party if you want improved power and an uninterrupted school year.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.